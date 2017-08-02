NASA will pay you a lot of money to protect Earth from aliens

NASA is currently looking out for a ‘Planetary Protection Officer’ who can protect Earth and its residents from alien invasion. The job also offers a salary of $124,406 to $187,000 per year and security clearance is listed as "secret." Applications are open until August 14 this year.

The company wrote in the job posting on its website, “Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.” The job is a three-year contract that may be extended for a further two years as well. Other duties include advising Safety Mission Assurance officials on planetary protection matters and ensuring compliance by robotic and human spaceflight missions.

The Planetary Protection Officer role is one of just two such full-time positions in the world, according to Business Insider, and comes at the requirement of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. The other position is with the European Space Agency.

“NASA maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration. This policy is based on federal requirements and international treaties and agreements,” the job description added.