UP, MP may buy Maha's instant beef-testing kits

Teams from the two states visit Kalina FSL to learn about the meat detection kit

Members of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as well as officers of the Madhya Pradesh Police earlier this month met with their Maharashtra counterpart to learn more about the instant beef testing kits being used in the state.

"The officials from UP FSL had visited our lab in which they were excited about our on-spot beef testing kit. We informed them about its working and the result it generated to detect cow meat. We are happy that other states want to use these beef testing kits for generating authentic results," said Dr KV Kulkarni, Director, Kalina FSL.

Dr Shyam Bihari Upadhyay, Director of UP FSL along with other FSL officials and a police team visited the Kalina FSL to study the beef testing kit.

The UP officials have now sent a proposal to their state government to procure similar kits which would help their police department to detect cow meat in about 30 minutes.

The UPFSL currently examines meat using a serology test, which takes 3-5 days to establish if the seized sample is cow meat.

"After seeing the effective functioning of the beef testing kit in Mumbai we have now sent a proposal to the UP government to provide us with these kits as it gives quick results," Upadhyay said. "We will also seek help of Maharashtra FSL to train our policemen and FSL officials after we get the kits in the coming months."

Dinesh Sagar, Additional Director General of Police (Technical services) Madhya Pradesh, said, "We had recently visited Kalina FSL and will consult with our FSL officials to decide if we need to procure the beef testing kit."

The Maharashtra FSL is planning to provide the ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) beef testing kits to about 45 forensic vans in Maharashtra.