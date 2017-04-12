Thane man devises shortcut to get people reading

Amrut Deshmukh summarised his first book — Wings of Fire and circulated the summary to few of his friends to read

With a mission to inculcate reading habit in people, a Thane-based resident started reading books and summarising them for book lovers for them to get a gist of those books in just 20 minutes. What started as a small conversation in the movie theatre, is now established as a platform to summarise the best-selling books once in a week.

Amrut Deshmukh summarised his first book — Wings of Fire and circulated the summary to few of his friends to read. While the idea of circulating a text summary on WhatsApp groups became a hit in few days, he also started recording and circulating audio messages.

With English as the main language, Deshmukh started publishing summaries in Hindi language too from March 22, 2017. He has been getting demands of summarising the regional language books as well.

"The usage of smart phones has been started in rural areas too. Many book lovers who can't read English have started demanding summaries in regional languages. Many readers and followers from Delhi, Orissa, Rajasthan are helping me to translate the books in Hindi. It has become an open source platform." Deshmukh said.

He gets more than 1,000 requests everyday from the book lovers to add them in the group.

Speaking about what made him start audio clips, Deshmukh, who is known as a booklet guy, said, "After a few days, I conducted a survey through which I came to know that many don't have time to read the summary text. This gave born to an audio concept."

"Once a blind girl called me and said that because of my audio messages, she can read various books," he added.

According to Deshmukh, he started watching YouTube videos, Ted Talks to learn voice modulation and how to keep audiences engaged. He slowly started using music in the background to keep the audios interesting.

Later, in April 2016 he developed an app — Make India Read, with a mission to reach out to as many book-lovers as possible.

This week, he will summarise an autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar —Playing It My Way because of the IPL season.

Book lovers who like to contribute and get in touch with Deshmukh can reach out to bookletguy@gmail.com