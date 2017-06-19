Speak up: Are Metro-3 benefits worth current woes?

This monsoon, motorists may have a tough time negotiating traffic at several places along the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro corridor, where construction work is under way. Since the route is completely underground, the possibility of waterlogging at spots along the route is higher, civic officials say. They have also claimed that in areas where construction work on some of the proposed Metro stations is under way — Cuffe Parade, Azad Maidan, Science Museum Road, Vidya Nagari (Mumbai University), Sahar Road and MIDC station — more measures are required to prevent waterlogging.

The cut-and-cover method, in which a trench is excavated and roofed over, is being used to construct the Metro-3 line. Civic officials claim that if water or sewerage lines get affected due to this work, it will create problems during the monsoon as it will add to the possibility of waterlogging.

DNA spoke to Mumbaikars on whether the temporary inconvenience due to the Metro project was a small price to pay for benefits in the long run, or if more steps should be taken to prevent new flooding spots.

VOICES

I cannot wait for the Metro construction to be complete. I live in Marol, work in Dharavi and often need to go to South Bombay for social activities. Public transport is so complicated on the route that I end up taking a shared cab ride. Once the Metro is operational, I'll save a lot of time and money. There's a large area dug up near my home and workplace. Nevertheless, even if the work leads to more flood-prone areas, I am hopeful for a future where I'll get to escape the rains altogether, thanks to the Metro.

—Suman Barua, Marol

For Metro work, they have to dig up roads. This will surely cause more flooding this monsoon, this was going to happen. However, I hope they have made preparations to avoid flooding. Flood spots will affect our daily routine. There are existing flood spots already, and now spots due to Metro work will add to the existing problem.

—Raj Palyekar, Mahim

Though the Metro rail work will ultimately benefit us, right now, the whole of the western suburbs is in a mess. Many places have been dug up and even small showers of rain can bring the whole city to a standstill. There could have been better management. I also read that BMC has claimed that if there's flooding, it will be because of Metro work. This news doesn't bode well for us.

—Shamun Fazalbhoy, Bandra

The Metro plan by the MMRC is surely beneficial in the long run, but as of now, I'm facing a lot of problems because of traffic. But anything that gives you trouble pays off later. However, they should have planned the work better to reduce problems that could arise while the work is underway.

—JK Mehta, Grant Road

It has become a task to travel in the city due to Metro work, which has led to water logging in some areas. This has caused long traffic jams, which delay travel to our workplaces. The authorities should make sure that commuters are not troubled. A plan should be chalked out so that Mumbaikars do not suffer due to ongoing development work.

—Madhu Daswani, Dadar

EXPERT SPEAK

The Metro construction work has started without adequate planning on flooding. The authorities just want to start the Metro at the earliest and are continuously digging the roads, due to which the gutters get affected. From where will the rain water flow away? The effects of Metro work today or tomorrow will impact the city. Before the metro work began, Mumbai used to face waterlogging, and this will only increase the woes this monsoon.

—Zoru Bathena, civic activist

The Bandra skywalk will now be demolished as it's a hurdle for the Metro line. Weren't they aware of which direction the Metro would pass through? The extensive digging work for the project will cause more water logging and traffic spots this year. The work should have started only after the BMC completes the pre-monsoon desilting. Waiting for a couple of months wouldn't have caused any major losses or delays. But now it's a mess, due to which the city will suffer.

—Rajkumar Sharma, civic activist