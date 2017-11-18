Sheena Bora: Now, approver's letter of confession goes missing

The Sheena Bora murder case, that a letter written by accused-turned-approver Shyamwar Rai, about his wish to reveal the true facts about the murder before the magistrate court, is not available with it

A magistrate court on Friday informed the Special CBI court, hearing the Sheena Bora murder case, that a letter written by accused-turned-approver Shyamwar Rai, about his wish to reveal the true facts about the murder before the magistrate court, is not available with it. The magistrate court has said that it has handed over all documents in connection with the case to the trial court.

Special public prosecutor Kavita Patil said, "With regard to the communication that took place between the two courts, the trial court (Special CBI court) informed in the open court that the magistrate court has informed it that all the documents in connection to the case have been handed over by the magistrate court to it. However, it is not that the letter is missing; as it would be somewhere, and it would be found." When asked about the contents of the letter, Patil said, "It is a letter in which Rai has said that he wanted to confess in connection with the case."

When contacted, defence advocate Shreyansh Mithare said, "We have just heard that the letter, which Rai wrote in jail, is about him wanting to make a confession before the Magistrate about the crime. However, as it is not traceable, now we will have to find another way to get the letter. This step is important as it is a crucial evidence in the matter."