Piling rig tilts near Maratha Mandir at Metro 3 work site

The spot where the incident took place is where construction of Mumbai Central Metro station is on

A month after an incident where a bunch of iron rods tilted towards the ground at a Metro construction site on Western Express Highway (WEH), another such incident took place on the construction site of Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 underground corridor on Thursday near Maratha Mandir Theatre. Here, a piling rig tilted towards one side.

The spot where the incident took place is where construction of Mumbai Central Metro station is on. However, there was no casualty or damage due to the accident. This is the third incident on Metro construction sites this year being carried out by two different agencies.

A piling rig is a construction machine used for piling in foundation engineering. It is used for drill in sandy soil, clay, silty clay, etc.

A Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) executive, the Metro-3 corridor, said, "During the construction activity near Mumbai Central station, one rig tilted on one side due to localised filled up ground."

The MMRC in a statement added: "Prompt action was taken by the contractors ensured that the incident didn't cause any damage to the Maratha Mandir building."

Prior to this, accidents occurred in June and October 2016 on Metro sites.