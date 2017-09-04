Mumbai police chief orders inquiry into death of police constable

The Mumbai police commissioner, Datta Padsalgikar has ordered an inquiry after a police constable, Gorakshak Nasale (25) died in JJ hospital due to fever and cold.

The family members has alleged that their son died due to negligence of Nagpada police hospital where he was admitted initially.

According to sources, on September 1, Narsale was admitted in the general ward of Nagpada police hospital for fever and cold. On Sunday when suddenl Narsale got critical he was shifted to JJ hospital with out medical records file, where he died after ten minutes. The father of Narsale has claimed that his son died due to negligence of the hospital.

The Byculla police have registered an Accidental death report in the matter and conducting preliminary inquiry.

"Mumbai police Commissioner has already ordered enquiry to be conducted by Addl CP crime KMM Prasanna,"said Deven Bharti, Joint commissioner of police.