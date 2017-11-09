Dare and Brave challenge: Gujarat boy held for blackmailing minor girls

The Andheri police probing the case of a minor girl being allegedly blackmailed and sexually exploited while playing a dare and brave game on the darknet had led to the arrest of a 23-year-old boy from Gujarat. During the probe police have learnt that the accused was involved in similar such instances with other minor girls too.

A dark net is a closed group in which the administrator assigns different challenges and if the participant fails to accomplish the task, the administrator pronounces the punishment which also includes sending nude pictures and videos. A 15-year-old girl while playing the game fell into the trap and soon the accused from Gujarat allegedly threatened to leak the pictures and videos on the internet leading to the girl approaching her father and filing a police complaint with the Andheri police.

"The accused was traced via the mobile number which was used to contact the minor girl. We have also found the pictures of other minor girls in the cellphone which has been sent for forensic analysis", said a senior police officer from Zone 10 of the Mumbai police department.

"The accused has been booked under the Information Technology Act and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The minor accused has exploited minor girls in the state of Gujarat and in Mumbai and if other victims come forward we will file furthermore cases against him.", said the officer.

Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, said, "The students should be aware of the risk involved in playing such games and should approach the parents to discuss such issues. The parents should also keep a watch on the activities of their children on the internet and must report the matter to the police if they find any activity suspicious."