Case registered against seven for forging senior citizen's docs

Hawking license was misused by another person by submitting documents of his license and morphing the photograph of the license holder

The MRA Marg police have registered a case against seven persons for allegedly forging documents to procure a hawking license from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 72-year-old senior citizen reported the case to the Marine Drive police and was later transferred to the MRA Marg police.

According to the police, Mohammed Kutty, a resident of Kerala was shocked to find that his hawking license was misused by another person by submitting documents of his license and morphing the photograph of the license holder. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.

"The original documents of the complainant were misused by the accused and a photograph of the latter was attached to it to procure the license. The complainant stated that he only learnt about the incident when he went to renew his license," a MRA Marg police officer said.

"We have registered a case under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) ,419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 465 (Forgery), 471 (Using as genuine a forged), 472 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc), and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and we will soon make the arrests in the case and we are investigating further," said Sukhlal Varpe, Senior Inspector, MRA Marg police station.