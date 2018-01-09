Bombay High Court denies permission to build jetty at Marine Drive for floating hotel

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a petition by a private developer seeking permission to construct a floating jetty at the south end of the Marine Drive promenade.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice P N Deshmukh based its decision after taking into account concerns raised by the Western Naval Command and Coast Guard. The authorities have suggested a security audit before opening up the seafront at Nariman Point for commercial activities.

Petitioner Rashmi Developers Private Limited has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra State Tourism Department for running a floating hotel off Raj Bhavan. The petitioner had contended that the proposed project had NOCs from relevant authorities.

The developer moved the HC after a court-appointed panel, comprising Mumbai police commissioner, BMC commissioner and the chairperson of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, rejected the proposal in May last year. The HC had said that few letters issued by the authorities were misconstrued by the developer as no-objection certificates.