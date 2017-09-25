Essel Group 90 years
Festive cheer for Vodafone customers; company offers 28 GB data, unlimited calls in Rs 345

DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 25, 2017

In order to compete with Reliance Jio, Vodafone India brought in early diwali cheers for its customers. The company has announced a new Rs 345 pack for its prepaid subscribers.

The pack would be valid for 28 days, and comes with unlimited voice calls. Consumers can use 1 GB of free 28 GB data every day.

The Rs 345 recharge is for a limited period.

The newly launched Rs 345 recharge is under Vodafone's new 'SuperPlans' categories, where customers get the benefit of making unlimited phone calls.

The company in another prepaid offer is also giving unlimited calls in a recharge of Rs 349 with a usage of 1GB 4G data daily. The validity of the offer is for 28 days.

Meanwhile, following rate cuts by major operators Airtel and Idea Cellular, Vodafone earlier this month came out with promotional schemes offering up to 67% more data of 2G, 3G and 4G services at low price.

