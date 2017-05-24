Asus Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) with live beautification feature launched in India at Rs 9,999

Asus has introduced a new smartphone for the Indian market dubbed the Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) at a price of Rs 9,999. The device will go on sale starting May 24, via Flipkart and offline retailers in India. It will be available in Navy Black, Shimmer Gold, and Rose Pink colour variants.

The main USP of the device is its beautification camera, with ‘world’s first live streaming beautification technology’. The BeautyLive app is a live-streaming app that removes blemishes in real-time. Additionally, the smartphone also comes equipped with dual MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphones for clear voice quality.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with 2GB RAM. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ZenUI 3.5 on top, the smartphone includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and GPS/ A-GPS. A 2650mAh battery completes the package. It is rated to deliver p to 158.8 hours of standby time, up to 24 hours of 3G talk-time and 17.1 hours of Wi-Fi browsing.