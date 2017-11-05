Warm up to the leather skirt

Last week, Parineeti Chopra stopped traffic in a sassy leather skirt (could have been faux leather too) as she ran errands in the burbs. What struck us about this appearance was the fact that the belted skirt was asymmetrical and had contrasting high-low hemlines. She teamed it with a printed T-shirt and a pair of white lace-up sneakers. Internationally too, leather skirts have made a comeback like never before this fall winter. From utilitarian vibes at Dion Lee to flamenco flares at Monse, the leather skirt has myriad personas this season, taking a notch away from the predictable pencil styles with A-line shapes, thigh-high splits and micro-minis are up for grabs. These closet staples are likely to take you from office to outside — just leave your shirt a little lower to amp up the va va voom vibe as you hit the nearest watering hole with your girl gang. From Saint Laurent’s pleated version in plush cognac to Michael Kors tea-length with buttons — there are a plethora of options to pick from.

Great alternative to denims

Azmina Rahimtoola, store owner of Atosa, recently got a leather skirt for her daughter. She says, “Designers this season have done cool tweaks to it. Also, the leather skirts have got so much embellishments, so go clean on the upper body like with a T-shirt. Birds and animal applique embroidery and patchwork have been the key highlights. Team them up with an athleisure T-shirt or a sporty Nike one or maybe a formal top for a chicer finish. Also, the leather skirt looks stylish for all ages and is a great alternative to denims.”

Pick soft leather to beat the city heat

Mumbai rarely has a proper winter, though there is a period of two weeks when there’s a pleasant nip in the air and one can certainly pick softer textures of leather skirts. Stylist Aastha Sharma observes that for winters, people love softer textures of leather. She suggests, “Team it with a polo T-shirt or a simple white T-shirt to keep it casual. An A-line skirt works well with a T-shirt along with some cool accessories and booties.”

She adds that the pencil skirts look great on Indian bodies and complement a metallic shirt or a sequinned top. She suggests, “Leather skirts in tones of red, mustard and burnt orange along with tanned variations are major. Add a thin stocking if you’re travelling, thigh-high boots and a fur jacket for an elegant evening look.”

Can be tricky

Stylist Rupa Chaurasia observes that the leather skirts can be tricky if not styled correctly. She suggests, “The mini leather skirts go well with a knitted top in colours like white, light grey and olive green. Complete the look with a pair of brogues or sneakers and add a light make-up to pull of the grunge look. Team them with a black sexy top, red lips and wavy hair for the glamazon vibe. A-line, knee length or pleated leather skirts combined with a white or a lighter colour shirt works well for a semi-formal outing. Layer with a structured jacket and complete the look with pumps or stilettos to achieve formal look. Denim shirts, or a dark colour cape sleeve, mutton sleeve tops with these skirts are a perfect combo for a smart, casual-yet-feminine look. When in doubt just go monotone with skirt and top and style it with a structured jacket.”