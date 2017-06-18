Style debate: Shehla Khan vs Anand Bhushan

Romance Shehla Khan

I am a romantic-at-heart and my core aesthetic has always been ultra-feminine. I always gravitate towards a soft and lace-inspired look. I am always inspired by works of designers from the 1920s to the 50s. Also a lot of period films like The Great Gatsby and Marie Antoinette influence me. The intricacies like the fine embroideries and detailing are always a turn-on for me. Being a sucker for romance, I always try and use that in newer ways each time I bring out a new collection.

The universe of romance is huge and they can be of different types - even gothic can be romantic. My latest collection is more bolder, modern, sexy and revealing yet it has a feminine lace softness to it.

Being a woman, I am of the belief that it's important to look like a woman. Even if you are aiming for an androgynous, I feel there should be an element of femininity to it. For instance, the red lips should accompany a pantsuit.

I am a dreamer and period films excite me - be it the breathtaking costumes, head-gears or gloves. Now the world is moving towards a modern minimalism, which is easier considering the bad economy etc. Having said that, I long for a little fine detail even when it comes to fast clothing. I am of the belief that one can always retain that finesse.

Internationally, I admire Christian Dior, Valentino and Givenchy in the 20th century and in India, I like Anamika Khanna's romanticism.

I feel that to get the grunge right, you need to understand it. I like to bring out the feminine side of women. As compared to grunge, romance is more universal and every girl either wants a flowy dress or a sari. Even if one is wearing a ripped jeans, one can add a romantic touch to it by addition of the ruffles.

My idea of style is supple and soft and I like to play around with soft net, tulle, organza, chiffon and lace. According to me me, staple colours are black, white, nude and pink are the key essentials to romance.

Grunge - Anand Bhushan

There have been alternative rock influences from the 80s and the 90s and also London's Soho scene which have percolated into fashion over the years.

In these two decades, the grunge movement was underground but now it's gotten mainstream. It's interesting how these elements have been amalgamated in style space.

For me, it's got to do with situations which arise - it could be in my personal space or could be derived from things happening around me. It's a social commentary which I take into a new tangent. Designers across the board have represented that in their own styles. One also sees the creation of powerful feminine forces, for instance, Alexander McQueen's last collection. Then there is a punk rock movement, drag movement and influences percolating from the art world subcultures and design spaces.

All these come together to cross-pollinate and redefine grunge season after season. The colours and the silhouettes which one sees on the runways are a reaction to the goings-on. Personally I like to toy with alternative punk rock, metals and spikes but not in an obvious way but in a contemporary and hanger-friendly style. I have clashed black and white and extrapolated hard leather and come up with a graphic story in my previous outings. Later I used the same technique and made it more sporty. From athleticism we made it a transition into a softer version. In future it could go back or go forward into a newer zone.

—As told to Manish D Mishra