Hair we go...

What’s the best way to get over heartache? While some may opt for a revenge body, shedding those extra kilos to make their ex jealous, others chop, dye and transform their locks. A new hair do is a great way to make a fresh start and our celebrities sure know it too. From Zayn Malik to Katy Perry, here’s who all made a clean cut from their former lovers.

Zayn Malik

Barely a week after announcing his split from model Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik has undergone a complete hair makeover. The former One Direction star was unrecognisable as he shot for his new music video in Miami. He bleached his signature dark hair blonde and flaunted a matching goatee. He also sported a new rose tattoo on the back of his head.

Katy Perry

Katy has changed her blonde locks with each of her major heartbreaks. When her marriage to comedian Russell Brand ended in 2011, the singer changed things up by dyeing her mane blue and debuting a lob. Last year, post her split with actor Orlando Bloom, she went for a major chop flaunting a platinum blonde pixie cut.

Gwen Stefani

In 2015, Gwen ended her 13-year-marriage with Gavin Rossdale. To mark the end of that chapter of her life, the singer dip-dyed her locks electric blue. The funky hair do was a stark change from her usual style.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia dated Nick Jonas for two years from 2013 to 2015. But when the couple called time on their relationship, the former Miss Universe opted for a shorter, edgier do.

Khloe Kardashian

Post her divorce from husband Lamar Odom in 2013, Khloe went for a total makeover. For one she hit the gym with a vengeance achieving an enviable bod. She also lightened her dark hair and got a new classy cut with strands framing her face.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett split from her French journalist husband Romain Dauriac in January last year after two years of marriage. Since the announcement, she went even shorter with her pixie do, flaunting buzzcut sides.