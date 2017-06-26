Can puppies save your marriage?

Over the years, pop culture has made a case for the adorable pet kingdom showcasing how a bond with a pet can help you tide over any relationship problem. And while some of us may have put that down to the script writer’s romanticised idea of relationships, there seems to be more to that idea. When psychological scientist James K McNulty of Florida State University and his colleagues Michael A Olson and Rachael E Jones decided to answer the question - How to retain passion after years of cohabitation or marriage? They stumbled upon some interesting findings.

Images of puppies and bunnies can help a marriage maintain its spark...

The trio focussed on previous studies showing that in many instances, marriage satisfaction declined even when day-to-day behaviour remained the same. So, McNulty and co wanted to tackle how people think about their partner. Hence, they thought of looking at automatic associations that come to mind when we look at an image of our partner. They decided to proceed by treating subjects in the same way Pavlov did his dogs, training into their behaviour a bunch of conditioned responses. In Pavlov’s experiment, it was getting the dogs to salivate at the sound of a bell after having the bell matched to meat. In McNulty, Olson and Jones’ research, they matched images of a spouse with very positive words or images of cute dogs and rabbits. Those exposed to positive images paired with their partner’s face showed more positive reactions automatically to their partner over the course of the intervention. Also, the intervention was associated with an improvement in overall marriage quality. And while the experiment emphasises the role of positive image on one’s psyche and it’s association with a partner, can it have a positive impact on couples struggling to make their marriage work?

A simplistic approach cannot resolve complex marital issues

Psychiatrist Dr Hemant Mittal, believes that the study may work in theory, but in practise it’s hard to resolve complex relationship issues. He explains, “Theoretically, yes, a positive input every day can bring change in the attitude. Practically, I have never seen such changes, specially in Indian couples who are on the verge of separation.” Psychiatrist Anjali Chhabria however, admits it’s an approach that can work, but it also has its shortcomings. She shares, “We have been using associative learning in our therapies with people undergoing behavioural issues successfully. In line with that, we can get positive results by applying the same principles to relationship issues.” However, she also warns that, “While associative learning may lead to positive associations resulting in positive emotions, it can also hold true for negative associations resulting in evoking negative emotions. For instance, an image perceived negatively by a person, may end up evoking a negative emotion while associating it with the partner. Neurologically speaking, there are certain images/stimuli that can trigger the “happy hormones” (also known as dopamine) in our brain.” She shares that while they may use the results of this study as a general exercise for behaviour enhancement or to improve the quality of relationships, there are several aspects of a marital relationship that can be much more complicated and have many underlying issues that need to be addressed. She concludes, “As a psychotherapist, we need to get deeper into the root of the problems, identify and correct faulty behavioural patterns and irrational ways of thinking. This can be achieved through in-depth counselling. For eg: personality issues, infidelity, loss of interest in physical intimacy, communication issues are some common complains that married couples need help with. In order to resolve these issues, a structured treatment approach is paramount.”