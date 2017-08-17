Befitting today's fun bride...

How does one review a resort/festive line? Should one look at wearability or new elements of surprise? In a season when everything looks beaded and sequinned and appliqué embroideries have become almost every label's signature element, it's refreshing to see a designer wreaking a jolt of some off-kilter creativity.

On day one of Lakme Fashion Week, designer Masaba Gupta turned her gimlet-eyed focus to the Sakalava tribe face paintings, rich flora, fauna and imagery of Madagascar. The Print pioneer who has in the past focused on cars, cameras, lipstick, toffee, mirchi and Husain paintings, this time toyed with paintings, figure murals, linear grass prints, abstract foliage and birds. However, the difference this time was that her prints were streamlined and stunningly realised adding a polished edge to the outing.

Mrs Mantena's show started with whites and peaches and moved towards festive pinks and greens with her signature metallic gold and silver accents. From the opening balloon-sleeved maxi with a key hole on the bust to the white tulle capes to figure-flattering cholis with pants, the line had enough cool separates like draped kurtas and polo necks teamed with drop-crotch pants.

The shine on silks sprinkled with sequins and gold thread work set the festive mood.

The highpoint was definitely the corseted belted saris teamed with off-shoulder blouses with ruffled sleeves. The Masaba bride is feisty, fun and fearless, she likes to the style her look the way she wants to. One can't bracket her into a boho category or give her a hipster tag. She's her own person. Masaba, who often derives inspirations from her travels had an image of a soft Gothic vision of a bride, who's strong and not a conformist dresser. Easily one of her strongest outings in recent times. Complementing the eclectic ensembles were cutting-edge jewellery pieces by Misho Designs. The tribal music added vim and verve to this high-voltage outing.