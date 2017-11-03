Vande Mataram event at SMS stadium

After Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoti, now the chairman of Rajasthan Youth Board, Bhupendra Saini wants to develop a sense of nationalism amongst youth through Vande Mataram. Youth Board will organise a programme named “Vande Mataram” on November 8 at Sawai Man Singh Stadium. In this programme, youth will sing the National Song. The NSS volunteers of all government and private colleges of Jaipur have been asked to participate in the programme.

These days BJP leaders are trying to impose an RSS agenda. On the one hand Jaipur Mayor has made National Anthem and National Song compulsory for municipal staff, on the other the Higher Education Department had ordered all government college students to visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra, Udaipur. Now, the name of the BJP leader and Rajasthan Youth Board Chairman, Bhupendra Saini has also been added in this row. The “Vande Mataram” programme will be organised from 8 am to 11 am on November 8 by the Youth Board and RSS Institute Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation. Apart from National Song, they will sing patriotic songs collectively.

Instructions have been given by youth board to college students to take part in this programme. Each college has also been given the mandate to appoint a coordinator for this. On behalf of the DCE, principals of all private and government colleges of Jaipur have been issued circular. In this circular, the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) has been instructed to join volunteers at the programme. A form has been sent to be filled up with the NSS volunteers.

The Youth Board’s motive for organising this programme is to develop a spirit of living on the basis of patriotism and constitutional values among youth. Meanwhile, legal cell of state BJP has started awareness and public connect campaign for Vande Mataram programme. “Today we have started campaign from Sanganer assembly constituency for Vande Mataram. We distributed pamphlets and posters of the programme and invited local people. We requested people to join the program at Sawai Man Singh Stadium on November 8,” said Vikas Somani, co-coordinator of BJP legal cell.