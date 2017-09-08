Take your call: Medicine or physiotherapy

At the time when many researches have proved that the physiotherapy can be a cure and provide relief even in treating lethal disease like cancer, that too without taking medicines, it is quite startling that people have not used it for their benefit. DNA on the eve of World Physiotherapy Day ( celebrated worldwide on September 8) interacted with doctors to decipher the significance of physiotherapy and its effectiveness.

Experts say that Physiotherapy is a primary therapy method of modern medicine. And due to side effects of modern lifestyle, people have forgotten to keep their body healthy. Usually, when there is a disease, people take medicines or go for an operation as ultimate option. On the other hand, doctors say that by adopting physiotherapy from the very beginning, many diseases can be avoided. Lack of awareness, they say needs to be put to rest.

“If this therapy is adopted during the treatment of bone diseases such as arthritis, sprain, muscle strain, back pain or neck pain, the patient gets quick benefits, faster than the benefits of medicine,” Dr Vikas Mathur, senior physiotherapist of Narayana Hospital said. “Apart from this, even after the hip and knee operation, doctors prescribe physiotherapy to make the patient move and run. Unfortunately, people in our country lack knowledge about it.

Due to this, physiotherapy is not being practiced on patients at the right time,” he added.

Effective for all

Doctors assure that serious illness can be cured by physiotherapy and has proved useful for all age groups, for the treatment of women in particular. Children or elderly, with the regular practicing of physiotherapy, can overcome long-term diseases.

India is considered to be the hub of diseases like diabetes and BP (hypertension). This therapy is also useful in getting rid of chronic pain, injury, muscular weakness, stretch and paralysis.