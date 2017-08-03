No international cricket match allotted to city

The infighting in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has once again denied the city fans a chance to watch an international match as Jaipur has not been included as the venue for the international matches that will be played across the country this year.

BCCI announced 23 international games starting from September till December. During this period, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be touring India and all three formats of the game namely one-day, T20 and Test matches will be played.

However, none of the matches will be played in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Cricket Association is currently suspended by BCCI and it was expected that with the change in Rajasthan Cricket Association and CP Joshi at the helm matches will come to Jaipur. However, the ban still remains and legal battles are being fought in court and Ombudsman chamber.

The SMS stadium had last hosted the match between India and Australia in October 2013.