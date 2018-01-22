National Law University Jodhpur hosts eleventh convocation

Eleventh convocation ceremony of National Law University Jodhpur was organized at the NLU Campus on Sunday. Professor Bhanu Pratap Mehta, Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University, Haryana was the chief guest of the ceremony and the ceremony was headed by Chancellor of NLU, Jodhpur & Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court, justice Pradeep Nandrajog.

Addressing the function, Professor Bhanu Pratap Mehta said that it is good to see that in the past years, NLU Jodhpur has succeeded in making its distinctive identity in the country’s famous law institutes.

The talent, creative energy, and competence of the students here have created new hopes. Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court and Chancellor of National Law University Pradeep Nandrajog distributed the degrees to the students. Judge of Rajasthan High Court, G.K. Vyas, Delhi High Court Judge Ravindra Bhatt, member of Bar Council, General Council, Executive Council and Academic Council, former Judges, Senior Advocates, and Lawyers were present on that occasion.

PRIZE & AWARDS