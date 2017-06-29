More rain to drench Raj in next 2 days

Monsoon made an arrival over Rajasthan on Tuesday and with it, since the last 48 hours, all regions of the state have been witnessing good spell of rainfall. In fact, a few districts even reported excess rain in the last 24 hours as well. South West Monsoon has further advance into parts of South Rajasthan and the Northern limit of monsoon passing through Barmer and Chittorgarh in the state.

As per the official data, during the last 24 hours, districts like Jalore recorded heavy showers of 29.7 mm, Jodhpur 28.61 mm, Ajmer 27.89 mm, Nagaur 26.36 mm, and Rajasamand and Sikar witnessed more than 24 mm of rains each. Pratapgarh remained the only district with zero rainfall on Wednesday.

Jaipur witnessed a drenched and cool Wednesday morning. Cloud activities continued till afternoon and around 2 pm rain occurred in areas including C-Scheme, Civil Lines, Tonk Road, Narayan Singh Circle, JLN Marg, Tonk Phatak, Bajaj Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Malviya Nagar. Though areas at Ajmer Road and Sikar Road remained almost dry. Temperatures dropped 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal due to rains.

