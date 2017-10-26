Mahajan pays obeisance at holy places in Jodhpur

The Lok Sabha speaker circumambulated around Baba’s mausoleum and made a visit to the Akhand Jyot

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visited the mausoleum of the famous folk god Baba Ramdev on Wednesday. She worshipped and wished for peace and prosperity of the country. She also made a visit to Baba’s devotee Dalibai temple situated in the temple complex.

The Lok Sabha speaker circumambulated around Baba’s mausoleum and made a visit to the Akhand Jyot. She also heard Baba Ramdev’s famous hymn “Khamma-Khamma ......... Runichera dhaniya” with devotion. She observed the holy Ramsarovar Lake filled with water.

After visiting Baba’s mausoleum, she viewed the newly constructed panorama of baba which has been constructed by the State Government’s Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Promoting Authority.

She observed Baba’s history and his miraculous deeds in colored pics, exhibition and praised this panorama.

She wrote in the Visitor Book that she is feeling blessed to see Baba Ramdev’s mausoleum and his biography exhibition. She also wrote that such great saints in entire India were born from time to time to protect India and make the country prosperous. Pokhran MLA, Shaitan Singh Rathore and social worker Jugal Kishore Vyas gave information to her about the history and miracles of Lokdev Baba Ramdev. The Lok Sabha Speaker was given guard of honor by the police on the helipad.

While responding to reporters, Sumitra Mahajan appreciated the work of the government . She said that Ramdev Baba is a symbol of universal faith. The biggest sign of its popularity is that people from all over the country and of all religions come to worship here.

Mahajan returned to Jodhpur after visiting Ramdevra and later she left for Delhi in the special aircraft.

