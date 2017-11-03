Farm loan waive off: BJP putting cart before horse

Another important question is quantum of loan on the farmers and the formula that would be applied to waive off the loan

A cursory look at names of a team to study Karnataka pattern of waiving off farm loans reveals it all. One of the members is an officer who is current APO while designations of others do not match the seriousness and complexity of this issue.

Following the two-week long agitation by the farmers, the government had signed an agreement with them in September and subsequently it also constituted a high-powered committee headed by cabinet minister Dr Rampratap to look into the farmers’ demand of waving off their loan.

Other members of the committee include agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini, cooperative minister Ajay Singh Kilak and energy minister, Pushpendra Singh. IAS Akhil Arora was appointed member secretary while chairman of Discom Srimat Pandey and IAS officers Abhay Kumar, Shikhar Agarwal and Neelkamal Darbari were also part of it. In the recently concluded assembly session, agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini while replying to a question by independent MLA Nand Kishore Maharia said that a team has also been sent to Karnataka for the study. Suitable action would be taken based on the committee’s report.

However, instead of high-powered committee members, this study team consists of joint registrar Indra Singh Gurjar, two deputy registrars P C Jatav and Indra Singh Meena, senior manager of the Apex bank B L Khatod and Rajiv Lochan. The last name on the list Rajiv Lochan is currently APO. However, the team has returned from Karnataka and even prepared its report.

Now, another important question is quantum of loan on the farmers and the formula that would be applied to waive off the loan. Unfortunately, when the high-powered committee asked cooperative department about outstanding loan and overdue on the farmers, the central cooperative banks and land development bank could not provide the data.

Figures reveal that around 25 lakh farmers have average Rs 48,000 loan excluding the long term loan of Rs 350 crore. So, the government has to take a decision about the staggering figure of Rs 13,000 crore. The government intends to waive off loan prior to June 30.

