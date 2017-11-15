CM promises Rs 435 cr to Rajgarh

On the occasion of Children’s Day, chief minister Vasundhara Raje has launched a unique scheme on water conservation in rural areas for the future generation. Under the initiative, sewerage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up to treat sewage water for agriculture purpose in the panchayats which are badly hit with water scarcity.

“The treatment plants will be set up in clusters at panchayat level. The sewage water will be processed and used after treatment for agriculture purpose and waste remains to be prepared for compost. The scheme will be helpful to save water in rural Rajasthan,” said Raje while meeting rural folks in Ramgarh on Tuesday, under the ‘CM Jan Sanawad Programe’. As per Raje’s directions in each cluster five panchayats will be clubbed and they will fund the plants.

An environmentalist was more visible in Raje on Tuesday when she came up with another directive on water conservation in the same meeting. She asked the officials to lift water stored in big holes at Tahla Mines area here for agriculture and drinking purposes after treatment. Also the CM suggested people to plant saplings on days of celebrations, like birthday and also in the name of daughters and daughter-in- laws.

Centuries old buildings and Haveli which are on verge of extinction also drew attention of the CM, who immediately directed for their restoration on the line of Dausa and Shekhawati area. “This will not only boost tourism here but also would preserve the history for our future generation,” said Raje. Post to having dialogues with representatives of several castes for nearly eight hours, the CM has announced a budget of Rs435 crore for development works in Rajgarh area. Meanwhile, Raje also celebrated Children’s Day with the kids of Anganwari centre at Kesroli village here. On this occasion she gave them chocolates and comics books published on sanitation management.

