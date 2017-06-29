Beautification of city: JDA approves finances of projects

Financial sanctions to various projects related to beautification and development of city were given by Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Wednesday.

In the executive committee meeting held at JDA office on Wednesday morning, the bid of revival project of Galta Valley got clearance. The bid was for Rs 3.94 crore and once the bid is now accepted, the work on this project would begin soon.

Similar financial sanctions were also given for Greenwood Garden, which will be developed on Agra Road. The financial sanction for this project of Rs 4.08 crores was given by JDA in the meeting. Sanction of Rs 5 crores for Silver Park Phase 2 was given in the meeting held on Wednesday.

The long-standing issue of transfer and removal of electric lights at the upcoming ROB of Bassi was discussed in the meeting and for this and putting the streets lights, Rs 2 crore sanction was given in the meeting.

For Hathi Gaon project too, the financial sanction of Rs 3.68 crores was given. A few weeks back, the responsibility of development of infrastructure of this place had been given to JDA.

The officials of JDA informed that they will be doing improvement works in Hathi Gaon, which houses a large number of elephants.

Approval of funds for other works like maintenance and running of STP plant at Jawahar Circle and Ramniwas Garden was also given during the meeting. JDA officials gave the financial sanction of Rs 48 lakhs for these 1 mld capacity STP.

THE WORKS