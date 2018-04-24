ATS nabs 3 more from Ajmer & Jaipur in fake licence case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state police made three more arrest on Monday in the fake licence and weapons case taking the total number of people held so far to 47. One of the accused has been arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, while the remaining two were rounded up from Ajmer and Jaipur. Notably, two of the accused are relatives of men who have been arrested previously by the ATS.

The arrested men have been identified as Pyaar Mohammad, a native of Dewas, Riyazuddin a native of Kotda in Ajmer and Satyaveer Yadav, a resident of Mansarover in Jaipur.

The ATS sleuths had been following these men after their names came up in the investigation. “To arrest Pyar Mohammad, a team of ATS sleuths was camping in Dewas for the past several days. After gathering information about Pyare Mohammad, the cops were waiting for the right time to nab him. He operates a gun shop in his son Zafar’s name who has been already arrested. He has smuggled huge cache of weapons in the past. He was produced before court and has been sent to judicial custody,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Riyazuddin was arrested from Ajmer by another team of ATS sleuths. “Riyazuddin is related to the main accused Zubair. They both used to work in partnership for making fake licenses. However, due to some differences between the two, they went their separate ways. Zubair had hidden several weapons at Riyazuddin’s house and a licence was also made in his name with which three weapons were also purchased,” officials said.

The third accused, who deals with supplying of building material, and got a licence made on fake address of Jammu. “Satyaveer Yadav got the fake licence made for Rs 3 lakh, a portion of which was paid in cash in 2014-15. However, the licence was made on back date of 2007-08. A.32 bore gun and 25 cartridges have been recovered from him,” officials said.

DIFFERENCES