Aircraft returns due to tech glitch, ruckus at airport

At Jaipur airport, Wednesday morning started with a chaos when a Delhi-bound flight had to return to runway due to suspected technical fault in the aircraft engine. Soon after the takeoff, the pilots landed the flight back to Jaipur and passengers raised in anger created ruckus at the airport.

As per the information from Airport Authorities, a Jet Airways flight took off to Delhi at 7:25 o’clock in the morning from Jaipur airport but after some time, the pilot returned the flight and landed it on the runway.

All the passengers were deboarded from the aircraft and made to board the flight again after half an hour.

Passengers lost their patience as they did not get any satisfactory answer from aircraft crew about the returning of flight and delay in departure even after two hours.