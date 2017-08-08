A need for parking solutions has long been experienced at the two locations.

The higher officials of the social justice and women and child development (WCD) departments are at loggerheads on operating of working women’s hostels which houses employed females across the state.

A couple of months back with the consent of a panel headed by the chief secretary, it was decided that the WCD department will be given the responsibility to operate the hostels. Currently, the social justice department manages the hostels.

The decision of handing over the hostels was taken in view of the argument that women is the prime subject of the woman and child development so it should be managed by the department specifically assigned for them.

An order by the state government was issued a couple of months back to transfer the functioning of hostels from the social justice department to the department of women and child development. On paper the transfer was done by the approval from the chief minister office as well.

Now, the WCD department has refused to take over the hostels and run its management and has denied accepting responsibility of the hostels citing lack of resources and infrastructure to run them.

Meanwhile, the officials of the social justice department has objected on this. The senior officials of the department said that when the decision on paper has been done in accordance with the government then why the department is delaying physical transfer of the hostels.

“When the government had issued orders of transferring working women’s hostels to the women and child development department how could and why are they are denying it now. If they have any issue and objection then they should approach the higher authority,” said a senior official with the social justice department.

It is worth mentioning here that working women’s hostels are currently operational at the seven divisional headquarters in the state.