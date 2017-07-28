With an eye on LS polls, Amit Shah to visit Lucknow and decide future of Adityanath and Maurya

After regaining Bihar, the BJP high command is all set to launch Operation Uttar Pradesh under which the party will first set its own house in order and then take on the opposition led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

With this aim in mind, the BJP national President Amit Shah is visiting Lucknow for three-days, beginning Saturday. Shah will first hold a day-long meeting with party office-bearers on Saturday and then with Yogi Adityanath cabinet to plug gaps between the organisation and the government. During his visit, Shah is also likely to defuse tension brewing between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. His visit will clear the air over Adityanath and Maurya quitting their Lok Sabha seats from Gorakhpur and Phulpur respectively.

He will also take a decision on Yogi Adityanath contesting Assembly by-polls from Gorakhpur or taking Upper House membership. Possible move like shifting Maurya to Centre to scuttle any move from Mayawati contesting from dalit-dominated Phulpur will also be addressed during his visit. It is no longer a secret that both Adityanth and Maurya are not in good terms currently. It all started with Adityanath taking over reins in the state. Failure of Maurya, who is also PWD minister, in meeting the deadline to make state roads pothole-free was viewed by Adityanth as a deliberate attempt to defame his government.

The Chief Minister was further annoyed when his office received many complaints with regard to large-scale transfer-posting in Maurya’s PWD department against new guidelines. Department officials alleged that corrupt engineers were given prime postings after paying hefty sums. Recently, Maurya issued a GO directing NHAI to construct a separate lane for VVIPs on every toll plaza. The GO drew flak from all corners for promoting VIP culture even after withdrawing Lal Battis on PM Naredra Modi’s directions. Ten days after issuance of the GO, Yogi Adityanath government had to withdraw the order.

Adityanath was so annoyed with the functioning of Maurya that during the last Cabinet meeting he openly warned ministers against going overboard and indulging in activities which were detrimental to the policies of the government and party without taking Maurya’s name. Yogi Adityanath has already prepared a document on the performance of his ministers which will be submitted to the party president. The Chief Minister will also submit documents related to corruption on Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to Shah during his three-day Lucknow visit.

The document contains details relating to Mayawati’s involvement in NRHM scam, Yadav Singh scam and Mining scam, Gomti Riverfront scam, UPPSC recruitment scam during Akhilesh Yadav regime. CBI is already probing these scams but they are yet to lay hands on two former Chief Ministers. Document exposes direct and indirect involvement of both Akhilesh and Mayawati in these scams.

Besides bridging the gap between government and organization, the main purpose of Shah’s three-day stay in Lucknow is to gauge pulse of Uttar Pradesh in order to prepare a blue-print for the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He will also discuss few names suitable to replace Maurya as party State President. If BJP sources are to be believed then plans are afoot to repeat Bihar like coupe in Uttar Pradesh's opposition camp by roping in disgruntled Shivpal Yadav within NDA to isolate Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party and nail Mayawati on corruption cases being probed by the CBI to make BSP leaderless. Congress is already a dilapidated force in the state.