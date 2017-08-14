Will give away land to Hindus if Muslims win Babri case: Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

The statement, he said, was in his personal capacity and not as the member of any body or sect

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, prominent Shia leader and Vice-President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said on Sunday that Muslims will accept the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid peacefully if it went against them and will give away the land even if it won the Babri case. The statement, he said, was in his personal capacity and not as the member of any body or sect.

Sadiq made the statement while delivering a speech at the 'World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue' that was organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti at the National Sports Club of India, Worli.

His statement comes even as the Shia community has slammed Shia Wakf board's stance that they are willing to build a mosque in the Muslim locality where the Babri Masjid once stood.

"I am saying this in a personal capacity. In the Babri Masjid case, if the Supreme Court decision goes against Muslims, we will accept it in silence, peacefully. There will be no protests. If Muslims win the case in SC, the plot of land that belongs to the Muslims will be handed over to the Hindus. You cannot receive anything unless you give away some things," said Sadiq.

Among other prominent speakers at the forum were the Dalai Lama, Baba Ramdev, Jain monks Kulchandra Suriji and Namramunji, the chief Jatthedar of Akal Takth, Giani Gurbachan Singh, Archbishop Felix Machado, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Purshottam Rupala, and Dr Lokesh Muni, a jain monk who organised the event.

Ramdev, Harsh Vardhan, and Rupala welcomed Sadiq's statement. Talking to media, Sadiq said that his statement was not out of pressure from any BJP member or anyone else. "It is something people will have to accept at some point," said Sadiq.

The Dalai Lama emphasised the need for ancient Indian knowledge to be imparted in schools. "It is important that besides modern education, ancient Indian knowledge and education is also imparted in schools. And this should be done in a secular manner and not add a religious undertone to it," said Lama.

In the event, Ramdev, without naming former vice president Hamid Ansari, criticised him by saying, "Some people are saying the country is not safe. Bade Aadmi ko aag lagane ka nahi, bujhane ka kaam karna chahiye (Distinguished people should work towards dowsing burning issues and not starting them)."