WB: BJP denied stadium for Amit Shah visit on September 10

The West Bengal unit of the BJP is outraged after the West Bengal government denied access to use the Netaji Indoor Stadium for a meeting on September 10 that was supposed to be chaired by party president Amit Shah. The meeting was scheduled to be held on September 10.

Sayantan Basu, BJP state general secretary said that they had called on August 25 enquiring about the availability of the stadium either. “We were told to meet them on August 28. On that day we were given a temporary confirmation of the booking and were asked to obtain an NOC from Kolkata Police but two days later we were told that the place was pre-booked for the entire month of September other than the days between September 27 and 30 that is during Durga Puja. Naturally we had to call off the proposed meeting because only a place like that could have accommodated about 12,000 senior members who the national president would have interacted with,” Basu said and added that the other programmes of Shah would continue as per schedule.

Authorities of Netaji Indoor Stadium refused to comment on the issue but senior TMC leaders said they had nothing to do with the place being not available. “The allegations levelled are baseless and completely unfounded. Neither the TMC nor the state government control Netaji Indoor Stadium. They have their own management body,” said state education minister Dr Partha Chatterjee.

Earlier this month the state government had been accused of not letting out the state-run Mahajati Sadan auditorium for a meeting on October 3, which was supposed to be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Authorities had said that Sadan would be shut for maintenance from September 26 to October 6. While Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy in a series of tweets alleged that the TMC-government had done it deliberately to stop the meeting, TMC leader and state food minister Jyotipriya Mullick said, “It has been clearly said that the auditorium would be shut for repair works for 10 days. The BJP is trying to kick up a controversy unnecessarily to malign the state government.”

This is not the first time though that the TMC had been alleged to have intervened against giving permission for venues to be used for BJP meetings. Earlier the state was also alleged to have engineered a denial of police permission of a public meeting on November 30, 2014 where Shah was the chief speaker. Later the state BJP leaders had to move court and get permission for the public meeting.