WATCH: Women stage agitation in front of Arvind Kejriwal's car demanding he meet them

The women claim that the Delhi CM had not met them ever since they lost their job four months ago

Former employees of a state government hopsital on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car.

A video of the incident shows the agitators being forced away by security personnel. Most of the protestors in the video were women, and they alleged that whenever they would try approaching Kejriwal, he would ignore them.

One of the protestors told ANI that she had lost her job four months back, and whenever she approached Kejriwal for help, he would not speak to them properly.