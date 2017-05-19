Tnresults.nic.in TNBSE SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (dge.tn.nic.in) TN Class 10th SSLC Result / TNBSE Matric Result 2017 declared

SSLC Results 2017, TN SSLC Result 2017, Tamil Nadu Matric Result 2017 declared now. Follow the steps mentioned below to check 10th TN Results now.

TNBSE Matric Result 2017: The long wait for TN Results is finally over. The Directorate of Government Exams has finally declared TN 10th Class Results 2017 on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for TN SSLC examination 2017 between March 8 - March 30. The subjects of TNBSE SSLC examinations were Tamil Paper-I & II, English Paper-I & II, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and optional languages.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Matric Result was declared on May 25. Students scored a record pass percentage in TN 10th Result 2016 at 93.6%, with average marks being 353. R Sivakumar and Prema Sudha had topped TNBSE SSLC examination in 2016.

About Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education:

TNBSE was set up n 1910. It comes under the Department of Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. The streams offered from and till the secondary (class 10) level are the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) stream, the Anglo-Indian stream, the Oriental School Leaving Certificate (OSLC) stream and the Matriculation stream.

The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.

Here's how to check your Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2017:

1) Login to the official website of Tamil Nadu Board - www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.nic.in

2) Enter your roll number/registration number, DOB and other required details in the respected fields.

3) Click on ‘Submit’

4) Your 10th result 2017 will be displayed.

5) Take a printout for future reference

Students need to keep in mind that the results published on the above mentioned mentioned websites are for immediate information, they cannot be treated as original mark sheets.

Due to heavy traffic, some of you may not be able to access tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in websites right away. But, do not panic!

All the best for your future endeavours!