There will be regime change at Centre in 2019, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that there would be a regime change (at the Centre) in 2019 as the opposition parties had come together on a platform.

Speaking at the 'Rising Bengal 2017' programme here, she said no front had been formed as yet but the opposition parties had come on a platform. "There will be a change (at the Centre) in 2019. We are waiting for it. No front has been formed as yet, but the opposition parties have come on a platform and started working. Wait for six months, things will be clear," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said.

She added that all the opposition leaders "will not speak so soon" as "otherwise, the (central) agencies will be unleashed on them". Asked to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD and Congress and joining hands with the BJP, Banerjee said, "You are thinking about one Nitish Kumar, but I am thinking about 100 Sharad Yadavs, 100 Lalu Prasads, 100 Akhilesh Yadavs." On the recent deaths of children in a government hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, she said, "What has happened there was not good. They (BJP) can deliver speeches but not the goods."