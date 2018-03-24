Sushma Swaraj calls on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier here on Saturday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed on Twitter that Swaraj held a discussion with the German President on broadening and deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Engaging discussion on broadening and deepening our strategic partnership. The two sides attach priority to the relationship, bilaterally and also in the global context (sic)," Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Steinmeier, who is accompanied by his wife Elke Budenbender, was accorded with 'guard of honour' at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Steinmeier said it is the respect for the achievements of India and the people, which brings him to the country time and again.

The German president made this remark while interacting with the media after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I have been to India several times but this is my first visit here as the President of Germany. I am coming here again and again because I have huge respect regarding the achievements in India, for the people and the country itself," Steinmeier said.

Later he paid floral tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Steinmeier arrived in India on March 22 to embark on his maiden four-day visit.

The Steinmeier's visit to India is considered significant after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was re-elected to the German Parliament for a record fourth term on March 21.