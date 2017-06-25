Sultry weather prevails in Har, Pb; MeT predicts rain soon

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab today, while the weatherman has predicted showers in both the states for the next couple of days.
Hot and humid weather
conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab today, while the
weatherman has predicted showers in both the states for the
next couple of days.
Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees
Celsius, one notch above the normal limit.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees
Celsius, two notches above the normal, while Hisar too had a
hot and humid day at 40.1 degrees Celsius and Narnaul
registered a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.
Karnal recorded a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded above-normal
maximum temperatures at 38.9 degrees Celsius and 39.2 degrees
Celsius respectively.
According to the MeT forecast valid for the next five
days, favourable conditions for pre-monsoon showers are
developing and advancement of south-west monsoon afterwards in
Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh is likely.
