Sultry weather prevails in Har, Pb; MeT predicts rain soon

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab today, while the weatherman has predicted showers in both the states for the next couple of days.

Hot and humid weather

conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab today, while the

weatherman has predicted showers in both the states for the

next couple of days.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees

Celsius, one notch above the normal limit.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees

Celsius, two notches above the normal, while Hisar too had a

hot and humid day at 40.1 degrees Celsius and Narnaul

registered a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded above-normal

maximum temperatures at 38.9 degrees Celsius and 39.2 degrees

Celsius respectively.

According to the MeT forecast valid for the next five

days, favourable conditions for pre-monsoon showers are

developing and advancement of south-west monsoon afterwards in

Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh is likely.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)