SC talks tough on assets of netas

Underlining the fact that assets of many politicians have shown exponential rise, the Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Central government for not disclosing what action it had taken against such politicians, some of whose assets increased by up to 500 per cent between the two elections.

In doing so, the bench, headed by Justice J Chelameswar, also questioned the government's intent.

The bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer directed the Centre to file an affidavit by September 12, outlining the necessary information in this regard. The apex court queried whether any probe was ever held to investigate the discrepancies in details of assets when politicians file their nomination papers for elections and what they file in their Income-Tax returns.

"Is this the attitude of the government of India? What have you done till now?" the bench questioned Additional Solicitor General (ASG) PS Narasimha.

The apex court pointed out that while on one hand, the Centre claimed it was averse to corruption, on the other hand, it was not making any effort to clamp down on it.

Referring to the affidavit filed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) which was "not complete", the bench said: "The information in CBDT affidavit is not complete."

Responding to Narasimha's assurance that action will be taken, the bench said, "When an affidavit was placed before this court, all information about any inquiry going on (in this regard) should be placed. You better file a detailed affidavit."

"This affidavit, which you have filed is nothing but typed papers. Do not make vague statements. If the CBDT has taken some action, please disclose what action has been taken. This is very serious,"

The court was hearing by NGO Lok Prahari, seeking amendments to the Representation of People's Act. The NGO's president SN Shukla, who appeared in person, suggested that disclosing the source of income of a politicians' as well as that of his spouse and children, should be made mandatory when they file their nomination papers.

Accepting the suggestions made by Lok Prahari in this regard, the poll panel commented on the increasing use of "money power" in elections. The poll panel further stated that the standards set for public servants should equally apply to candidates as well.

The poll panel also referred to fresh elections conducted in two Tamil Nadu Assembly seats after evidence showed that votes were garnered in lieu of cash.

During the argument, the Centre submitted that "the Union of India is having Swachh Bharat (Abhiyan) which will also cover this field. It is not about the cleaning of garbage only."

INSIDE THE COURT