Santa's treat: Chilled train ride at slashed rates till June

Santa has gifted Mumbai its first air-conditioned suburban local that will make its debut on the Western Railway (WR) on December 25. In preparation, the Railway Board issued its fare structure on Saturday and for the first six months, commuters can enjoy the cool ride at a discounted rate.

The minimum base fare for a first-class local ticket stands at Rs 50. The AC local fare will be 1.2 times more than the First Class base fare for the first six months – plus 5% GST and a surcharge under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), rounded off to the nearest multiple of five; and, and 1.3 times more the base fare thereafter.

So until June 2018, the minimum base fare will be around Rs 65; after that, it will rise to Rs 75. Indicatively, for the first six months, a ride from Churchgate to Dadar will cost around Rs 95, while riding all the way to Virar will cost Rs 220. There is provision for weekly, fortnightly and monthly seasonal ticket, and AC ticket holders can travel in the First Class compartment too. The local will run on the Churchgate-Virar route and halt at Vasai, Bhayandar, Borivli, Andheri, Bandra, Dadar and Mumbai Central.

On December 25, the local will depart from Andheri station at 2.10 pm and reach Churchgate at 2.44 pm. From December 26, it will run 12 services daily on weekdays. "It will go for maintenance on Saturdays and Sundays," said Ravindra Bhakar, chief press relations officer of Western Railway.

The Ladies and Senior Citizen compartments will be configured differently from other rakes. At the Churchgate end, the first and 12th coaches have been earmarked for ladies; seven seats in second and 11th coaches have been allotted to senior citizens, and 10 seats in fourth and seventh coaches have been earmarked for Divyangs (those with disabilities). RPF and railway staff will be present inside the rakes to ensure people alight and board properly.

Salient features

Each coach has indicators on both sides and an integrated alarm-chain. Emergency ladders will be provided inside, as well as two fire extinguishers per coach. The motorman and guard have passenger announcement systems with nine speakers. A passenger talk-back facility is also present at each doorway to be used in emergencies.