RSS the reason why J&K, Punjab, WB are still a part of India: Yogi Adityanath

While saying that had it not been for the RSS, the above states would be in Pakistan, the Uttar Pradesh CM also lashed out at the opposition for stating regular walkouts, and said they indulge in criminalisation and casteism of politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday came in defence of the RSS, claiming that if it was not for the organisation, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and West Bengal would have been a part of Pakistan.

Adityanath’s statement were in response to the state opposition criticising the two-month-old UP government for concentrating more on issues such as ‘Gai, Ganga, and Gau Raksha’. As reported in The Indian Express, the UP Chief Minister asked what was wrong in raising those issues.

He added that it was wrong to discuss such organisations, which have nothing to do with politics. “RSS is the only organisation, which does not take any help from the government,” he said.

“Some even try to link the National Song with communalism but if RSS was not there, then people would have forgotten to sing Vande Mataram in schools,” he claimed, adding that RSS runs 64,000 educational institutions.

Expressing concern on the reducing water levels in Ganga and Yamuna, the CM said: “Ganga and Yamuna are our identity and if these are finished, the country and its culture would be finished.”

Adityanath also launched a stinging attack on the opposition for staging walkouts after alleging poor law and order situation in the state. Alleging that they indulge in criminalisation of politics, politicisation of crime, casteismn in administration, commercialisation of crime and industrialisation of transfers, Adityanath said, “These incidents are like the fast breaths of someone about to die.”

Responding to Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary’s remark that Ram Mandir would have been constructed if BJP had not interfered, Adityanath asked the Opposition to come up with a proposal to build the temple.