Rajnath Singh sends message of peace to Kashmir on occasion of Eid

Calling for an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh issued a special message of peace and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his video message, Singh said, ?I heartily wish Eid Mubarak to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, elders, youth and dear children.?

The Home Minister hopes the festival would bring a new dawn in Kashmir.

?I have full faith that this festival of humanity will help to bring peace, tranquility and friendship in the Valley,? he added.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, is being celebrated today in most parts of India.

The Kashmir Valley has been witnessing unrest for last few months with incidents of stone pelting, unprovoked ceasefire violations and indiscriminate firing by the Pakistan Army.

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other Kashmiri leaders have been meeting the Union Ministers over the issues of the Valley, with most of them promising to bring an end to the constant chaos in the state as soon as possible.

