Punjab CM silent on cable network's 'tax avoidance'

While chief Minister Amarinder Singh is yet to give his nod for an audit into alleged tax evasion by Fastway Cable Networks during ten years of Badal regime, Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Siddhu fired another salvo, proposing to impose entertainment tax to bring cable business under the ambit of law.

Accusing the previous Badal-government for amending tax provisions to keep cable businesses out of the tax net, Siddhu kicked the ball in the CM's court, saying it was up to him to act now. "It has become necessary to levy entertainment tax to bring the cable business under the purview of law and make them accountable. I have only proposed to levy the tax, it is up to the C?M ?to bring it in the Cabinet. I have given details how we can recover the losses made to state exchequer in last ten years," he said.

Captain Amarinder had earlier stated that he would not levy additional taxes.

Siddhu is bent on calling out the previous regime over corruption charges, but his tirades hit a road-block since the chief minister has spoken against indulging in vendetta politics.

Soon after assuming power, Siddhu alleged tax evasion by Fastway, which he said has led to a loss of Rs 2,500 crore to the state exchequer.

Lashing out at the previous Badal-government, under whom the network enjoyed monopoly, Siddhu said the cable network, which controls 6,500 of the 8,000 operators in the state, provides over 80 lakh connections but has declared only 24 lakh to TRAI.

Captain Amarinder has decided against any censorship against any cable network. "Let them all come and compete for the viewers' attention," Amarinder had said earlier, clarifying he was against shutting down operations of any cable network.

On Saturday, Siddhu levelled corruption accusation in awarding tenders for advertisements during Badal rule, and said the state exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 100 crore in Ludhiana.

Saying he would draft an ad policy within two weeks?, he asserted he would take the income generated from advertisements from Rs 25 crore to Rs 300 crore.