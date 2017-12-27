Trending#

PM Modi takes break from Himachal schedule; has coffee at Shimla's iconic Coffee House

  Wednesday 27 December 2017 15:23 IST
 

   
   
   


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a break from his busy schedule to have a cup of coffee at Shimla’s iconic Coffee House.

 
News of the prime minister’s visit spread, and soon the venue was swarmed with supporters wanting to take a picture with the prime minister.

   
Earlier, PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

 
Governor Aacharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Thakur. Along with Thakur, a few MLA also took oath as Cabinet Ministers today. The five-time BJP MLA from Seraj constituency of the hilly state was elected to lead the state after the party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to register a win from his constituency.

 
The BJP have ousted the Congress from power in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

 
Along with many senior leaders and workers of BJP state unit, thousands of people also witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.

 
 

    
   
