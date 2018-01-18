One Swedish national killed while skiing in Gulmarg; 1 rescued

One foreign national from Sweden was killed and one rescued while skiing when an avalanche triggered at the international tourist resort in Gulmarg.

The incident happened near second phase of Gulmarg Gandola on Apharwat Peak.

Jammu & Kashmir: One Swedish national dead and one skier missing in an avalanche that triggered near second phase of Gulmarg Gandola on Apharwat Peak. Rescue team of J&K police at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Jammu & Kashmir: Missing skier found by Ski Rescue team of J&K Police, he is a Swedish national. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Last year at the same Gulmarg ski resort, seven people, including a family of four were killed in a freak accident after high-velocity winds uprooted a huge tree that fell on the ropeway for the gondola.

After the incident, the ropeway was stopped, with scores of tourists stuck in the cable cars at different altitudes. It took the authorities around three hours to restart the ropeway and rescue the stranded tourists.

One of the world's highest ropeways, the Gulmarg gondola ascends from 2,650m to a height of 3,980m. Built by French firm Pomagalski, the 5-km ropeway is divided into two sections, and this was the first accident on the ropeway since its commissioning in 1998.