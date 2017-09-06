No question of successor to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a search operation in the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson, Vipassana Insan, on Tuesday categorically stated that there is no question of a successor to the Dera chief.

Speaking to reporters, Vipassana said, "More than seven thousand students, including girls, continue to study at Dera school and there are also international players here. If there was anything wrong, they would not have been studying and staying here even now. Also, no declaration from Dera about the successor has been decided."

After the High Court directed a search operation of Dera premises under judicial supervision, the Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson stated that they will co-operate in all possible way.

"The Dera will co-operate with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and by the Haryana government. Also, no connection with Honeypreet Insan since August 25," she said.

Vipassana further added that licensed weapons had been deposited by Dera followers at Sirsa with the police authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered for a search operation in the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa under the supervision of a judicial officer.

The Court has appointed retired judge KS Pawar to be the court commissioner for the search operation.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

The police later seized and sealed all the weapons.