Naga youths have huge potential: Union minister R P Rudy

Union Minister of State (I/C)for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said that Naga youths have huge potential and the ministry has realised their entrepreneurial skills.

The minister landed in Nagaland to inaugurate the International Yoga Day on June 21 at Dimapur.

He said that there is huge demand for such youths across varied sectors in the country.

The ministry will work closely with the Government of Nagaland to create avenues for growth of the youths of the state.

The minister also met Governor of Nagaland PB Acharya at the airport lounge in Dimapur and discussed the progress of work in the state under the "Enhancing Skill Development Infrastructure in NE States & Sikkim" scheme and other schemes under skill development mission.

The minister also said that the ministry is in the process of setting up two ITIs, one at Kiphire district and the other at Longleng district.

The ministry is waiting for the state government's response to provide the land in order to set up the institutes.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)