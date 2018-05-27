Mumbai: Fire at Technic Plus One building in Goregoan East

A major fire broke out in Technic Plus One building in Goregoan East in Mumbai on Sunday evening. According to latest reports, around five people are feared trapped inside the nine-storeyed building.

According to fire department sources, the blaze started at around 4. 24 PM. The fire was declared a level III at around 5.09pm. According to an official from Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), there are no reports of any injury so far. Fire fighting is going on as smoke is coming out from the seventh floor of the building. “Some people are feared trapped inside and we are trying to evacuate them,” said an official from MFB. The building is located near MTNL building in Goregaon East. Total of eight fire engines, six water tankers and one BA Van has been pressed into dousing fire.