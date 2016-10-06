Pak PMO denies report claiming Nawaz Sharif talked tough with Pak Army

After Pakistan's English Daily the Dawn reported that the civilian government in Islamabad has informed the military leadership of a growing international isolation of Pakistan and sought consensus on several key actions by the state, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office issued a statement rejecting the report as 'misleading and factually incorrect'.

Earlier in the day, under the headline, 'Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tell military', the Dawn reported that the Pakistan Government said that military-led intelligence agencies are not to interfere if law enforcement acts against militant groups that are banned or until now considered off-limits for civilian action. The report said Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI ) DG Gen Rizwan Akhtar, accompanied by National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua, is to travel to each of the four provinces with a message for provincial apex committees and ISI sector commanders.

However, disowning the report the spokesman of the PM Office has strongly rejected the story published in the Daily Dawn of 6 Oct 16, regarding purported deliberations in a meeting on the security issues. The spokesman has termed contents of the story not only speculative but misleading and factually incorrect. It is an amalgamation of fiction and fabrication.'

The statement said that the fact that the report itself states that none of the attributed statements were confirmed by the individuals mentioned in the story clearly makes it an example of irresponsible reporting.

Dispelling the impression created by the newspaper, the spokesman said, 'The intelligence agencies particularly ISI are working in line with the state policy in the best interest of the nation both at the federal and provincial levels to act against terrorists of all hue and colour without any discrimination Indeed the Army's and ISI's role and contributions towards implementation of NAP have been proactive and unwavering.

'It is imperative that those demanding the right to information at par with the international best practices also act in a manner which is compatible with international reporting standards.'

The report by Dawn also said that Prime Minister Sharif has directed that fresh attempts be made to conclude the Pathankot investigation and restart the stalled Mumbai attacks-related trials in a Rawalpindi antiterrorism court.