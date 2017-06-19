Minor gang-raped, mutilated, thrown out from moving train

According to the survivor, she had gone to answer nature's call early on Friday morning in the fields in Lakhisarai district, when two men, Santosh Yadav and Mrityunjay Yadav, raped her

In a chilling reminder of Delhi's Nirbhaya gangrape case, a minor was allegedly gang-raped and her private parts mutilated before she was thrown out from a moving train in Bihar.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when the survivor, a student of Class 10, was brought to the state capital for treatment, where she is battling for her life.

According to the survivor, she had gone to answer nature's call early on Friday morning in the fields in Lakhisarai district, when two men, Santosh Yadav and Mrityunjay Yadav, raped her. Later, six other men also took turns to rape her. She was then taken on-board a train where they raped her again and wounded her private parts.

"I could hear them speaking that they should kill me and they threw me out of the train. When I gained consciousness, I was in a hospital," she said. She was found in an unconscious state near Kiul junction by some passersby and later her family was informed of her location by the police.

Her woes, however, did not end there. When she was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment by a district hospital, she was refused a bed and had to lie on the floor for several hours before she got proper medical care. "She has received at least two dozen stitches in her private parts, both her feet are irrevocably damaged, her thigh bone is fractured and she has serious injuries on her waist. Her condition is very critical," said a PMCH doctor on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken cognizance and has asked officials to conduct massive raids and arrest all accused at the earliest. The local police had initially tried to hush up the matter by claiming it to be a love affair. However, the grievous nature of injuries and a media outcry over the system's apathy, led them to lodge a case in the matter. One accused, a juvenile, has been arrested by the police.

