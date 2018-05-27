Leaders pay homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on 54th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary.

Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889, died on May 27, 1964.

"Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.

Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2018

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the departed leader at Shanti Van--Nehru's memorial on the banks of Yamuna.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Motilal Vora also paid tributes to the country's first prime minister.

Devotional songs were played and an all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial.